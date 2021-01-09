PALMDALE — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Enforcement Bureau responded to a call Friday regarding a barricaded suspect, but has concluded the investigation.
The SEB arrived at 6:32 a.m. to a residence in the 37700 block of Highland Street in Palmdale regarding the suspect.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Palmdale Station personnel and SEB gave verbal commands to the person in an attempt to get them to surrender, however, there was no response or surrender, despite multiple commands.
After several hours, SEB deployed an unmanned Aerial Vehicle throughout the home, attempting to locate the suspect. They were finally located but found dead in the garage.
The cause of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County coroner. The identity of the suspect is being withheld at this time. There is no additional information available.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at 661-272-2400. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously, may call LA Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), using a smartphone by downloading the “P3 mobile app on Google play or the App Store, or using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.