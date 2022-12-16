LANCASTER — An armed suspect who barricaded himself inside a residence was arrested, Thursday after a nearly 10-hour standoff.
Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s Lancaster Sheriff’s Station were called, at 4:51 p.m., Wednesday, to the 43500 block of Sahauyo Street, near Division Street and Avenue K, regarding a man who barricaded himself inside the residence after threatening a family member with a firearm, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
The department’s Crisis Negotiation Team arrived around 9 p.m., Wednesday, and attempted unsuccessfully to persuade the man to surrender to authorities, Sgt. Gerardo Magos told City News Service.
Around 2 a.m., Thursday, the crisis team used tear gas to draw the suspect out and deputies took him into custody shortly thereafter.
During the barricade, deputies evacuated the surrounding homes for the safety of residents and after the suspect was taken into custody, they were allowed to return.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466. Anonymous tips can be called in to 800-222-8477 or submitted to lacrimestoppers.org
