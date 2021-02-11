PALMDALE — An armed man who was barricaded for several hours Wednesday surrendered and was taken into custody.
Deputies went to the 37600 block of 13th Street East at about 8:15 a.m. on a report that an assault suspect was barricaded at the location, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
A Special Weapons Team was summoned to the scene, and nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution.
The standoff continued for more than seven hours, the sheriff’s department reported.
The suspect was taken into custody following “verbal attempts by LASD Palmdale station personnel along with SEB” to persuade the man to surrender, the department said.
The sheriff’s department’s special enforcement bureau said in a social media post that SWAT deputies assisted to help rescue a hostage, who was recovered safely.
Details of what led the suspect to barricade himself were not immediately available.
