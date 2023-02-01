PALMDALE — A man armed with several knives surrendered after barricading himself in a Palmdale hotel room for about seven hours on Monday.
The Palmdale Sheriff’s Station received calls around 9:30 a.m. about a man flooding his room on the third floor of the Hilton Garden Inn.
He refused to leave the room for at least seven hours and told hotel staff that he had several knives in his possession, according to a sheriff’s lieutenant whose full name was not available at press time.
The man surrendered without incident after about seven hours of negotiating, the lieutenant said.
The man caused at least $10,000 in damage.
