LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Rural Museum will kick off its Speaker Series with a presentation by aviation historian Barbara Schultz about the legendary aviator Pancho Barnes.
“Pancho Barnes: A Legend in Her Own Time” will be presented from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on May 25 in the museum at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2551 West Ave. H. Admission and parking are free.
Barnes was one of aviation’s most colorful pilots. In the 1920s, she barnstormed her way through the skies to become one of the best, capturing the women’s speed record in 1930.
The test pilots of Edwards Air Force Base designated her Happy Bottom Riding Club as their unofficial debriefing room in the 1950s. Among the aviators who respected Pancho for her character and abilities were Amelia Earhart, Chuck Yeager and Jimmy Doolittle.
Schultz is a well-respected aviation historian. She has written eight aviation history books, consulted and participated in three documentaries, and written several articles for the American Aviation Historical Society Journal. She and her husband Phil were close friends of Barnes’s family. Schultz’s book, “Pancho,” is for sale in the Rural Museum gift shop.
The museum plans to regularly have speakers on local and historical topics.
To get to the museum, enter Gate 3 and proceed through the gate to the first red barn. Park behind the museum; ADA parking is available on the north side of the building. Enter the museum on the east side.
