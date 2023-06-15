LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Fair’s Livestock Council will host its 14th annual Barn Bash Barbecue and Auction on June 24 at the AV Fair & Event Center.

This year’s event is being held in honor of the late Dr. Jim Nyholt and Betty Smith. The Barn Bash is a fun, social gathering and fundraising event that includes a dinner, no host bar, interactive games, music and both live and silent auctions. This year’s event takes place on June 24 at the at the AV Fair & Event Center’s H.W. Hunter Pavilion, 2551 West Ave. H

