LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Fair’s Livestock Council will host its 14th annual Barn Bash Barbecue and Auction on June 24 at the AV Fair & Event Center.
This year’s event is being held in honor of the late Dr. Jim Nyholt and Betty Smith. The Barn Bash is a fun, social gathering and fundraising event that includes a dinner, no host bar, interactive games, music and both live and silent auctions. This year’s event takes place on June 24 at the at the AV Fair & Event Center’s H.W. Hunter Pavilion, 2551 West Ave. H
The event begins at 5 p.m. with games and music. The barbecue dinner will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the silent and live auctions at 7 p.m.
The fundraiser provides local scholarships for qualified Antelope Valley Fair Junior Livestock exhibitors who are graduated in 2023 and seeking financial aid for college.
Funds will also be used for the AV Fair & Event Center livestock barn improvements. Individual barbecue dinner/auction advance sale tickets are $12. Advance-sale dinner tickets can be purchased at the AV Fair & Event Center Exhibit Entry office from 9 a.m. to 4:30 pm. Monday through Friday. The entry office phone is 661-948-6060. Tickets can also be purchased at the door the night of the event for $15. For details, call Jennifer Gilardone at 661-992-1342.
