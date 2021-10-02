LANCASTER — Bark at the Park is back after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Attendees will see a Zignature Pet Parade, the World Famous “Paws ‘n Shop,” different activities, games, local vendors and a raffle.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., today, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park. 43063 10th St. West.
The annual event raises money for the Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control Centers in Lancaster and Palmdale.
Admission is free. Dogs must be leashed and current on all necessary vaccinations. No retractable leashes are allowed.
Barry White, owner of the Carpeteria Flooring Center in Lancaster will serve as master of ceremonies. Special guest speaker is Luigi Francis ”Shorty” Rossi from “Pit Boss.”
This year’s event features a variety of activities for dogs and owners to enjoy.
The Zignature Pet Parade, scheduled for 10:20 a.m., is open to all participants who want to show off their dogs. The categories are Silliest costume, Best Dog/Owner costume and Most Original costume.
Disc Dogs in Southern California is a group of disc dog fanatics whose main purpose is to have fun while promoting canine disc as a great way to keep family pets happy, healthy and in shape.
Homeland Security Officer Michelle Schlinsky and her food detection beagle will demonstrate how they help keep banned foods from entering the United States.
Antelope Valley Dog Sports will present protection demonstrations.
Kyra Sundance will present her world famous acrobatic stunt dog team. The “World’s Smartest Dog” routine (as performed on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno”) will leave audiences scratching their heads wanting more.
SoCal Working Snow Dogs will present an urban sledding adventure where, for a nominal fee, you can have your dog hooked up to a scooter to see if he enjoys urban sledding.
Sherry Buchbinder will speak on stage about her involvement with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Dog owners can get their dogs blessed by Pastor Jim White from the Palmdale United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. for the Blessing of the Dogs, or at 2 p.m. with Father Patrick Sheridan from St. Andrews Abbey.
The High Desert Obedience Club will sponsor a microchip clinic from 10:30 a.m. to noon, and from 1 to 5 p.m. Cost is $35 per dog and includes implanting, registration, and tag.
The High Desert Obedience Club will also present the canine good citizen test to see if your companion is a good dog. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Event begins at 10 a.m. Test fees are $10 for the first dog and $8 for the second dog.
Dog games include CAT-A-PULT, a bean bag tossing game; Super Dog, an obstacle course for owners to see how if their dogs are faster than a speeding bullet and able to leap tall buildings with a single bound, hosted by Bark at the Park Committee; and Duck Hunt, a cute game based on the clothespin fishing game children played at grammar school festivals. Retrieve a rubber ducky and win a prize.
If you think your dog is a budding artist, stop by the Pawcasso booth, hosted by Southern California Alaskan Malamute Club, where your dog gets a chance to paint a picture using his paws and tail.
