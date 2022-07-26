The prospect of Los Angeles County reinstating a county-wide mask mandate, this week, prompted Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger to write an open letter to her Fifth District constituents stating her opposition to it and saying she’s seen no hard evidence that such a requirement would curb spread of COVID-19.
She emphasized that masking mandates are unenforceable, polarizing and take a huge toll on the social-emotional well-being of children and youth.
Barger’s comments come just days ahead of an anticipated Thursday decision on a possible new masking mandate for indoor public spaces in Los Angeles County. Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer has said that if the county remains in the “high” virus-activity level as defined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for two consecutive weeks, the mask mandate would be reimposed. The county is set to reach that two-week mark, on Thursday, meaning the mandate would take effect, Friday.
Ferrer indicated, last week, however, that there might be a delay in imposing the mandate, depending on the trends in new COVID infections and hospitalizations. She noted during a Thursday media briefing that average daily case numbers appeared to be leveling off and the number of people hospitalized dropped, over the weekend.
She told reporters that if the county sees a “steep decline” in case and hospital numbers, “we are likely to want to take a pause on moving too quickly on universal indoor masking.”
Los Angeles County moved into the CDC’s “high” level of COVID-19 community activity, earlier this month, when the average daily rate of virus-related hospital admissions rose to 10.5 per 100,000 residents, surpassing the threshold of 10 per 100,000.
On Thursday, Ferrer said the admission rate, over the past week, rose to 11.4 per 100,000.
On Friday, however, the county saw a sharp drop in the number of COVID-positive patients hospitalized in the county, with the figure dropping by about 80 people to reach 1,247. The number fell again, on Saturday, to an even 1,200. Updated figures were not immediately available, on Monday.
Ferrer is expected to give an update, Tuesday, during the County Board of Supervisors meeting.
The county, on Monday, reported 6,914 new infections from Saturday, 5,333 from Sunday and 3,072 on Monday. Case numbers on weekends are no longer reported, so the county issues three-day totals on Mondays.
The new cases gave the county a cumulative total from throughout the pandemic of 3,268,588. The numbers reported by the county are believed to be an undercount, due to the wide use of at-home tests, the results of which are not always reported to health officials.
Another 33 deaths were also reported on Monday, for the three-day reporting period, raising the overall virus-related death toll in the county to 32,637. The average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 14.3% as of Monday, down from roughly 16% last week.
Despite Barger’s doubt about the effectiveness of masks, Ferrer has repeatedly stressed, during recent briefings, that studies have proven that masks drive down transmission rates. She called mask-wearing an easy, “sensible” step that can protect against virus spread, particularly in indoor settings.
Barger clarified in her open letter that she is not against using masks, saying it “makes a lot of sense for individuals who want or need an extra layer of protection.”
She also supports the county’s current COVID-19 public health masking policies, which require their use while using public transportation, in hospitals, homeless shelters and jails.
“However, imposing a one-size-fits-all masking mandate now for all is not something I can or will support,” she wrote.
Barger wrote that masking mandates actually distract from collective efforts to decrease COVID-19 infection rates.
“I believe masking mandates are polarizing and are unenforceable,” she wrote. “I also believe we have not fully examined nor understand the costs associated with imposing masking mandates among our children and youth. I’ve heard loud and clear from parents and caregivers who are witnessing the social-emotional toll our County’s children are shouldering. Their anxiety and depression are palpable.”
