The prospect of Los Angeles County reinstating a county-wide mask mandate, this week, prompted Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger to write an open letter to her Fifth District constituents stating her opposition to it and saying she’s seen no hard evidence that such a requirement would curb spread of COVID-19.

She emphasized that masking mandates are unenforceable, polarizing and take a huge toll on the social-emotional well-being of children and youth.

