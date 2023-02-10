Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will run for re-election next year, for what would be her third and final term on the Board of Supervisors, she announced Thursday.
Barger was first elected in November 2016. She was re-elected to a second term in an outright victory in the March 2020 presidential primary. Supervisors are limited to three four-year terms.
“I am launching this re-election campaign with a lot of enthusiasm and focus,” Barger said in a statement. “I have worked hard to keep public safety, homelessness and investing in local businesses front and center through my policy motions and strong collaborations with stakeholders from a variety of public and private sectors. I am proud of my work and progress on challenging the status quo on homelessness, funding more law enforcement patrols to fight crime, and expanding care for our communities — but there is more to be done. My bid for a third and final term reflects my commitment to keeping up the fight to bring the change LA County residents demand and need.”
Barger’s campaign website lists her priorities — challenging a stagnant homelessness system, keeping communities safe, expanding healthcare access and services and supporting economic development and a more affordable LA County.
The Fifth District spans 2,800 square miles and is larger than the four other districts combined. It reaches from San Bernardino County in the east, Ventura County in the west and Kern County in the north. The district includes five valleys, including the Antelope and Santa Clarita valleys, with 22 cities and 87 unincorporated communities.
Barger enters the supervisorial race with strong backing from numerous labor organizations and dozens of Fifth District city mayors and council members.
“I have developed a reputation as a no-nonsense, hard-working leader,” Barger said in a statement.
Her announcement included endorsements from numerous elected officials in the Fifth District.
“No one understands the needs of the Antelope Valley more than Kathryn Barger,” Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris said. “At every turn, she elevates our priorities on homelessness, transportation, economic development and other critical issues. No other leader has a track record of results that compares to hers. Kathryn Barger needs to be re-elected for us to see any change in the homelessness crisis in our communities.”
Although I am a Staunch Republican...Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger......has "my" Vote.
