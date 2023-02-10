Barger election

Kathryn Barger announced Thursday that she would seek a third term as a Los Angeles County supervisor in 2024. Supervisors are limited to three four-year terms.

 Photo courtesy of Facebook

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will run for re-election next year, for what would be her third and final term on the Board of Supervisors, she announced Thursday.

Barger was first elected in November 2016. She was re-elected to a second term in an outright victory in the March 2020 presidential primary. Supervisors are limited to three four-year terms.

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

Although I am a Staunch Republican...Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger......has "my" Vote.

