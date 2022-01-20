LEONA VALLEY — Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Sheriff Alex Villanueva will speak, Saturday, at a community forum on illegal marijuana grows in the Antelope Valley.
Also participating will be Congressman Mike Garcia, the FBI, Southern California Edison, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and other county departments.
The forum will be live on facebook.com/supervisorbarger and in person at Westside Christian Fellowship, 9306 Leona Ave., Leona Valley. Social distancing precautions will be used, so capacity in person will be limited.
The forum is 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
People can submit questions in person, Saturday morning, or before noon, Friday, to kathryn@bos.lacounty.gov
