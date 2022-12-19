Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the Communications Workers of America Local 9003, on Thursday, kicked off a two-day clothes shopping experience for children served by Valley Oasis, a nonprofit organization that serves domestic violence victims and people experiencing homelessness.
Barger’s office provided four buses to take children shopping at the Palmdale Kohl’s store, then for pizza and a visit with Santa Claus at Vince’s Pizza in Lancaster. Volunteers from Communication Workers of America Local 9003, communication retirees, Antelope Valley veterans groups and others helped the children shop.
“Supporting events like this are one of the best parts of my job,” Barger said. “It’s heart-warming to know that children walked away, today, not only with bags full of clothes, but with a memory of the community coming together to support and help them. The holiday season is all about intentionally practicing generosity and kindness and that was on full display, today. It was my pleasure to partner with the Communications Workers of America Local 9003. I appreciate their willingness to extend their generosity to the Antelope Valley.”
The shopping trip was sponsored and organized by the Communications Workers of America Local 9003’s Children’s Fund, which, for more than 50 years, has offered the annual Clothe-A-Child Program. This is the first time the program served children in the Antelope Valley — and set the record for serving the most children in its history.
