Barger Christmas shopping

Volunteers wait outside the Kohl’s in Palmdale, Thursday morning, for youngsters to get off the buses provided by Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office.

 Photo courtesy of Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the Communications Workers of America Local 9003, on Thursday, kicked off a two-day clothes shopping experience for children served by Valley Oasis, a nonprofit organization that serves domestic violence victims and people experiencing homelessness.

Barger’s office provided four buses to take children shopping at the Palmdale Kohl’s store, then for pizza and a visit with Santa Claus at Vince’s Pizza in Lancaster. Volunteers from Communication Workers of America Local 9003, communication retirees, Antelope Valley veterans groups and others helped the children shop.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.