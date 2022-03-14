Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger would like to designate Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar to serve as a Secure Youth Treatment Facility to be used to permanently house youth formerly under the supervision of the Division of Juvenile Justice, as recommended by the county’s Probation Department.
Barger submitted a competing motion for Tuesday’s Board of Supervisor’s meeting in response to a motion by Supervisors Holly Mitchell and Sheila Kuehl recommending that Camp Joseph Scott in Santa Clarita be used as a Secure Youth Treatment Facility for this population.
“I strongly oppose Camp Scott permanently housing youth who were formerly supervised by the state,” Barger said in a statement. “It doesn’t make sense. Our county’s own Probation Department — which is staffed by the professionals and subject matter experts who are tasked with overseeing these youth — recommended that Nidorf Juvenile Hall serve as a Secure Youth Treatment Facility. Their proposal clearly articulates a rationale for why Nidorf is a sound option. It’s the right choice, which is why I’m placing this alternative motion on the table.”
Barger’s comments about the Los Angeles County Probation Department’s recommendations reference a Feb. 8 proposal, in which the Department presented a plan to reimagine Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall as a state-of-the-art Secure Youth Treatment Facility where trauma-informed services, therapy and programs would be anchored to help offenders prepare for a successful re-entry to society.
The proposal articulated a series of benefits in favor of the Nidorf site, noting that it has plenty of available space to accommodate the projected population of 150 male offenders and could be reconfigured without impacting services to the youth it serves.
The proposal also noted that Nidorf is centrally located and thereby ideal for visiting families, community-based providers and partner agencies.
“There are renderings of reimagined spaces where therapeutic, educational and secure quarters would be located,” Barger said, in reference to designs of interior and exterior spaces at Nidorf contained in a presentation that accompanied the proposal. “If the county is serious about its commitment to reimagining how juvenile offenders will be helped, we can start by approving Nidorf. This will enable us to leverage the work that’s already been done to get a county facility ready as quickly as possible. We cannot afford to pass up this opportunity.”
The Sylmar facility is home to admitted child molester Hannah Tubbs.
An Antelope Valley judge sentenced Tubbs to two years in a juvenile facility on Jan. 27, after Tubbs admitted last November to sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in the restroom of a Palmdale Denny’s more than eight years ago.
Tubbs, whose legal name is James, identified as transgender after her arrest in the case. Her case remained in juvenile court under Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s policy to stop prosecuting juveniles as adults. Gascón later backtracked on the policy after audio of Tubbs joking about her light sentence came to light.
Authorities sent Tubbs to Sylmar juvenile hall because there are no male or female secure youth treatment facilities in the county. The locations for the facilities also have not been finalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.