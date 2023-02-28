The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, today, will consider a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to send a five-signature letter to Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo in support of her proposed bill focused on funding affordable housing development for former foster youth.
Los Angeles County has the highest number of foster youth in the state. Transitional housing is available to foster youth between the ages of 16 and 24 that allows them to live in a supervised, independent setting with or without an adult on site, the motion said.
There are also housing vouchers. However, there are not enough housing options for current transitional age foster youth in need of housing.
“As housing rates have increased due to inflation, this makes getting an affordable housing location for a foster youth even more difficult than before,” the motion said. “Many TAY former foster youth are homeless due to the challenges in finding affordable housing.”
Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, introduced Assembly Bill 963, which would require the California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank (I-Bank) to establish one or more programs to guarantee qualified loans for construction of housing for current or former foster youth, provide guidance for prioritizing loan guarantees, outline the extent to which the state guarantees loan reimbursement in the event of default and allow the I-Bank to adopt regulations to administer the program.
Barger’s motion would authorize the county’s legislative advocates in Sacramento to take the appropriate legislative advocacy actions to advance the proposed bill.
