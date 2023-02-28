The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, today, will consider a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to send a five-signature letter to Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo in support of her proposed bill focused on funding affordable housing development for former foster youth.

Los Angeles County has the highest number of foster youth in the state. Transitional housing is available to foster youth between the ages of 16 and 24 that allows them to live in a supervised, independent setting with or without an adult on site, the motion said.

