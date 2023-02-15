PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will speak at a “faith leader listening session” Feb. 22 at a Palmdale church.
The event is a result of a motion authored by Barger and passed by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in 2022 to direct county departments to develop partnerships with faith communities to work on mutual concerns such as homelessness, poverty, foster care, mental health and other issues.
The listening session — of which there will be two in each of the five supervisorial districts — is intended to solicit insights and suggestions that will help the county’s Chief Executive Office recommend a structure to the Board of Supervisors that will provide better coordination, information and communication between faith communities and the county.
The Palmdale event is 9 to 11 a.m., Feb. 22 at The Highlands Christian Fellowship, 39625 20th St. West.
