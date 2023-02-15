PALMDALE  ­— Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will speak at a “faith leader listening session” Feb. 22 at a Palmdale church.

The event is a result of a motion authored by Barger and passed by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in 2022 to direct county departments to develop partnerships with faith communities to work on mutual concerns such as homelessness, poverty, foster care, mental health and other issues.

