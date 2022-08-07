Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger clarified her position on an unincorporated-area marijuana business tax resolution in a statement released, Friday.
The proposed resolution, Item 20, on the Board of Supervisors meeting agenda, on Tuesday, addresses putting the tax before Los Angeles County voters on the Nov. 8 ballot, seeking their authorization to tax cannabis businesses in unincorporated areas in the future.
Barger’s office sent the statement to rural town councils and other organizations with potential interests in the issue.
“I would like to clarify the following,” Barger wrote.
• Imposing a tax in the future does not legalize cannabis businesses; legalization will require a vote by the Supervisors.
• The ordinance that will define where and how cannabis businesses can operate is expected to be drafted and made public, next year.
“The county’s plan is to regulate cannabis cultivation so that it occurs only inside buildings — not in greenhouses — and to equally distribute businesses in each supervisorial district. This means two cultivation businesses would be allowed to operate in the Fifth District, which covers the Antelope Valley, the Santa Clarita Valley, portions of the San Fernando Valley and the San Gabriel Valley through Claremont.
“I will address this issue during Tuesday’s Board meeting,” Barger wrote. “I want to ensure the record reflects that outdoor grows will not be permitted, and that cannabis cultivation referred to in this agenda item must take place in structures and not greenhouses.
“I am acutely aware that the rural communities I represent continue to be disproportionately impacted by unpermitted and unregulated cannabis grows. I will continue being vigilant, working to prevent policies that could inadvertently increase that risk.”
Barger encouraged those with questions or those who would like to share their thoughts with her to email her at kathryn@bos.lacounty.gov, or contact her field team representatives.
