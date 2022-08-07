Kathryn Barger

BARGER

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger clarified her position on an unincorporated-area marijuana business tax resolution in a statement released, Friday.

The proposed resolution, Item 20, on the Board of Supervisors meeting agenda, on Tuesday, addresses putting the tax before Los Angeles County voters on the Nov. 8 ballot, seeking their authorization to tax cannabis businesses in unincorporated areas in the future.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.