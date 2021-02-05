PALMDALE — Groceries were given to 1,797 households Thursday in the sixth grocery distribution sponsored by Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger in the Antelope Valley since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vehicles began lining up more than two hours before the start of the event at Domenic Massari Park.
The groceries included canned goods, fruit, and meat. The food was provided by the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.
The distribution event was put on by the City of Palmdale, Los Angeles County Library, Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation, whose employees staffed the event along with Antelope Valley Community Emergency Response Training volunteers
Los Angeles County grocery distribution events were held in May in Littlerock and Lake Los Angeles, in September in Quartz Hill and in November in east Lancaster and Pearblossom.
