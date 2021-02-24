LOS ANGELES COUNTY — Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisor’s meeting, asked Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the Department of Public Health, for an update on increasing vaccine access in the Antelope Valley.
“Representing the Antelope Valley, I am determined that this region receive ample COVID-19 vaccine supply — along with the necessary resources to help local residents access vaccine distribution sites,” Barger said. “This is in line with the commitment by the Board of Supervisors to ensure equitable distribution of the vaccine in Los Angeles County’s hardest hit communities. However, unlike other parts of the County, the Northern region is impacted by its rural geographic makeup and the lack of easily accessible transportation options. There is no more time to waste. We must commit to transparency and accountability in serving our residents throughout the Antelope Valley.”
As part of this effort, Barger is asking the Department of Public Health to work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to establish mobile sites for the Antelope Valley within the next two weeks. She has also asked that the Department of Public Health consider additional options to vastly increase vaccine distribution in the North County region. This includes working with Kaiser Permanente to open a site in March, creating a new LA County Point of Distribution site in the Antelope Valley and/or increasing the allocation of doses among community vaccination sites. The Department of Public Health reported additional collaborations such as the Antelope Valley Hospital’s plan to begin vaccinating local teachers.
During the meeting, Barger also inquired about the process for determining vaccine allocations among sites.
“Sadly, we know that our most vulnerable communities have experienced the harshest effects of this virus, making these vaccination efforts even more critically important,” she said. “Knowing that the Antelope Valley has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the County, we must do more for these residents and we must do so immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.