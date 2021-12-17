PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will provide $1 million in discretionary funding to increase law enforcement services in unincorporated areas and communities in her district, the supervisor announced, Thursday.
“This month’s busiest holiday shopping days are quickly approaching and crime is indisputably on the rise” Barger said in a statement. “The recent smash-and-grab crime wave and various robberies are proof that criminals feel bold and untouchable — crimes are increasingly committed in the public eye. These funds will help provide more law enforcement patrols and presence in the communities I represent. Everyone deserves to feel safe whether they work in retail, are shopping for loved ones or simply enjoying time off at home.”
Eight Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department patrol stations will receive the funds including the Lancaster and Palmdale stations. Collectively, these eight stations serve more than 70 communities.
“Supervisor Barger is just an incredible partner to the sheriff’s department and she’s a great public safety advocate to the AV,” Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Capt. Ronald Shaffer said.
Shaffer added as the sheriff’s department gets midway through its fiscal year, there are a lot of demands on the department.
“She’s prioritizing public safety with her budget and I can’t thank her enough for that,” Shaffer said.
Sheriff Alex Villanueva lauded the funding in a statement.
“I would like to thank Supervisor Barger for her generous support,” Villanueva said. “During a time when crime rates are up, this funding will contribute to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s tireless efforts toward keeping the public safe in the Fifth District.”
Additional thanks were expressed by James Wheeler, President of the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs. “It’s apparent that these criminals have no respect for property or human lives,” Wheeler said. “A former police officer was shot dead in Oakland and countless numbers of people have been attacked. Tackling the rise in crime requires recognition that law enforcement plays a critical role in maintaining safety and order. Elected officials, law enforcement and community leaders must send a renewed unified and clear message to the individuals who choose to commit these crimes — you will be apprehended and prosecuted. We thank Supervisor Barger for her swift response and look forward to working with our partners to ensure that the public can regain a sense of security during this holiday season.”
“Retail shop owners need to feel protected and families need to feel safe while strolling and shopping during this holiday season,” Steve Pierce, executive director of the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement. “Supervisor Barger’s commitment of discretionary funds for additional law enforcement in the communities she serves will have a positive impact on holiday sales at our community based shops and businesses.”
Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Captain John Lecrivain also thanked Barger for her support.
“We’re very happy that the supervisor is going to be spending some of her discretionary funds to assist law enforcement,” Lecrivain said. “We find ourselves trying to protect folks during the holidays. … It just seems like even more during the holidays that we get called. The additional funds will help us combat the current crime waves that we’re facing and protect the folks in the community.”
Although I am a Staunch Republican (who knew), I think Kathryn Barger ROCKS !!! That's how all politicians should serve...Not like the WOKE Pathetic Scum (ie. Pelosi, Newsome, Gascon)(IMHO) we have running the majority of California right now (You can change it at the next elections).
