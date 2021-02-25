LOS ANGELES — Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s motion to explore ways to protect and support crime victims’ rights was unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors.
“Victims of crime and their loved ones endure significant trauma and often struggle with a lifelong recovery process,” Barger said. “We are responsible for providing the necessary trauma-informed services to help them through that painful recovery. This motion will help us recommit our county to supporting victims and their families who are suffering through no fault of their own.”
Through Tuesday’s motion, Barger has asked the Chief Executive Office to work with the District Attorney’s Office to review existing resources available to victims such as the Unclaimed Restitution funds of the DA’s Bureau of Victims Services, along with resources from the State’s Victims Compensation Board, to increase the number of advocates available to victims and to explore ways to enhance trauma informed and multi-disciplinary services provided to victims of crime.
The motion also requests that County Counsel, in consultation with the Chief Executive Office, the District Attorney’s Office and the Sheriff’s Department, provide a legal analysis of the Victims’ Bill of Rights Act of 2008 and any other victim-rights related California laws and a summary of the corresponding county policies and procedures to adhere to said laws.
“I am committed to working with District Attorney George Gascón, who has pledged his support for this effort, along with our partners in the justice and law enforcement community who are dedicated to protecting the rights of our innocent residents,” Barger said.
