LEONA VALLEY — Residents from across the Antelope Valley brought their concerns over rampant illegal marijuana growing operations to a discussion hosted by Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, on Saturday.
The town hall-style meeting, held at the Westside Christian Fellowship in Leona Valley, featured local governmental officials, law enforcement and a panel of experts fielding questions and addressing concerns for several hours.
“This is not just about Leona Valley. This problem is out of hand, and we’re here to say enough is enough,” Barger said. “I want illegal growers to know you are not wanted here.”
The campaign against the illegal growing operations engages not only the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, but also federal authorities, including the FBI, civil penalties through the County Counsel, and Southern California Edison and Cal Water, to address theft of electrical power and water to support the cultivation.
“(We will) look at every tool we can put in our box to combat this issue,” Barger said.
One tool being added is a nuisance abatement ordinance, to be considered by the Board, Tuesday, that includes fines of $30,000 per day on properties cited for illegal cultivation. It is anticipated that this administrative means will provide quicker relief and will deter the activity.
“We have to hit them where it hurts,” Barger said.
Los Angeles County will also look at real estate agents who are profiting by selling properties at inflated prices to those intending to illegally grow marijuana, she said.
Rep. Mike Garcia, who has pushed for federal resources to combat the problem, noted that while the problem is far from eradicated, enforcement efforts have had an impact by increasing the risk to growers.
“We did turn the tables on that,” he said.
While the large-scale illegal outdoor cultivation operations are still an issue, ongoing enforcement activities — including a multi-agency bust in June 2021 — have pushed a number of operations indoors, where homes are converted to more covert growing operations.
There is a commitment at all levels of government, local through federal, to combat the problem and provide resources to law enforcement. This also includes seeking federal charges, where appropriate, and enlisting the cooperation of federal law enforcement.
The FBI looks for a federal nexus in local cases in order to bring federal charges, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Los Angeles Division Adrian Franco said.
This may be using fraudulent loan documents to purchase the property in use, mortgage fraud, using illegal proceeds to purchase property or organized crime or gang activity.
“You have a whole-of-government approach,” Garcia said.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is actively working the issue, but is hampered by low staffing levels, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.
The Board of Supervisors, in October, approved $4.9 million to combat illegal growing operations in the Antelope Valley.
“We’re going to bend over backwards to find every way possible to hold people accountable,” he said.
One takeaway from the discussion was the need for patience. Officials stressed that every effort is being made — at several levels of government — to provide the tools and resources to address the problem, but that the process is slow and time-consuming.
“It will take longer than we want, but it will happen,” Assemblyman Tom Lackey said.
Officials emphasized the important role residents can play in reporting suspicious activity.
“Without you giving us your input and ideas, it won’t work,” Lancaster Station Capt. John Lecrivian said.
Among the signs to watch for and report for indoor operations in particular are extensive construction at odd hours, especially to outbuildings; long periods with no one at home followed by large numbers of people for a short time; air conditioning running in cold weather; an unusually large number of solar panels; solid security fencing and cameras; outside property falling into disrepair; alterations to electrical panels; and ventilation in unusual places, such as ducting coming through a bedroom window, Deputy Joel Bronson said.
The best way to provide tips to the Sheriff’s Department is to email them to marijuanatips@lasd.org
The tips are taken seriously, officials said, even if progress is not readily visible.
Once a tips is received and determined to be legitimate, deputies conduct surveillance on the site to gather enough evidence of criminal activity to obtain a search warrant. This may take days or longer, including planning to safely execute the warrant, Commander Holly Francisco said.
Once on site, evidence is gathered, arrests may be made and a case is prepared for the district attorney for prosecution.
The sheriff’s department served almost 400 warrants last year in the Antelope Valley, Francisco said.
“The bad guys know we are coming. We are going to continue serving (warrants),” she said.
Tips regarding illegal electrical use and hazards can also be reported to Southern California Edison, or 911 if it is an immediate hazard.
Residents should report observed water theft, such as water trucks filling at hydrants, to water providers.
The Lancaster station has a team of deputies working full-time on water theft issues, Lecrivian said.
They were able to confiscate a number of vehicles, but many were returned. The deputies have undergone specialized training that should change that, he said.
