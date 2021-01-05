The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, today, will consider a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to investigate all available legal options for the county to mitigate the impacts of future public safety power shut-offs and improve notifications.
Downed power lines have been implicated in causing several recent wildfires in Los Angeles County. To reduce the threat of wildfire risk and liability, Southern California Edison began to implement public safety power shut-off events about three years ago. During the event, the company de-energizes the power grid in high-risk areas, when low moisture readings and severe wind conditions are present, to reduce the threat of wildfire risk and liability.
Although Southern California Edison contends that they use public safety power shut-offs as a last resort, the events have occurred more frequently and pose a significant risk to the health and safety of unincorporated communities, according to the motion.
“With unpredictable climate conditions and more extreme weather conditions, numerous communities in the San Fernando, Santa Clarita and Antelope Valleys have been suffering PSPS events with increasing frequency,” the motion said.
Since mid-October, the communities of Acton and Agua Dulce have been subjected to five public safety power shut-off events. They leave residents without cell service, Internet service and telephone land lines. In addition, the notification system created by the utility creates confusion as the notifications do not give accurate information.
Barger’s motion suggested the county could join the Acton Town Council’s motion for party status, or file its own motion for party status, for the California Public Utilities Commission order that allows the power shutoff events, review the commission’s rules and report back with a summary of current compliance requirements within 30 days.
The Acton Town Council’s Utilities Committee submitted a letter to the Board in support of Barger’s motion.
“The Community of Acton has been particularly affected by SCE’s PSPS Program, thus we are very grateful that the Board is considering a variety of actions that will alleviate our burden and mitigate deleterious PSPS impacts on our residents,” Jacqueline Ayer, Utilities Committee chairwoman wrote.
