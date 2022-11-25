Barger Day of Giving

Volunteer Leslie Gamino (center) gives Amelia Jennings (left) and Ray Homa a carton of milk and bottle of water, Wednesday, at the Antelope Valley Senior Center, during Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s Day of Giving event.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — Hundreds of seniors received a free Thanksgiving meal a day early thanks to Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s annual Day of Giving service event, which supported meal prep and food distributions in her district.

The service event took place at four community sites, on Wednesday, in the Fifth District, which includes the Antelope Valley.

