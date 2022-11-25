LANCASTER — Hundreds of seniors received a free Thanksgiving meal a day early thanks to Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s annual Day of Giving service event, which supported meal prep and food distributions in her district.
The service event took place at four community sites, on Wednesday, in the Fifth District, which includes the Antelope Valley.
Volunteers from Barger’s Antelope Valley field office served meals at the Antelope Valley Senior Center on Jackman Street in Lancaster. They also packed hot meals for distribution to homebound seniors.
Leslie Gamino distributed cartons of milk and bottles of water to people seated in the center’s dining/bingo room.
“Very, very grateful that we get the opportunity to serve our senior community,” she said.
The turkey meal included traditional Thanksgiving side dishes such as stuffing and green beans.
Rocco Natale, director of AV Nutrition Services, said they expected to serve about 700 meals, on Wednesday, including 130 meals at the center. They had another 130 meals for Palmdale and about 380 hot turkey meals for homebound seniors.
Barger team members conducted similar events at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center, Glendale Adult Recreation Center and Foothill Unity Center in Monrovia.
Barger and her team support the efforts of various nonprofit organizations that are preparing and distributing Thanksgiving meals for their clients and members of the public, a representative from her office said.
Since one of Barger’s stated core values is volunteerism, she has annually hosted this Day of Giving the day before Thanksgiving.
