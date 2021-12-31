LANCASTER — Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s Antelope Valley office, on Monday and Tuesday, distributed more than 500 COVID-19 test kits to local nonprofit organizations. Each kit comes with two tests.
Salva (the Salvadorian immigrant organization, which serves approximately 300 families at its weekly grocery distribution events) received 180 test kits. Mental Health America of Los Angeles Antelope Valley services received 90 kits. Mental Health America LA will distribute the kits at homeless encampments.
“We have a number of outreach teams, including our veterans outreach team, because it’s so difficult for people to come in for testing,” said Judy Cooperberg, vice president of External Affairs, North County at Mental Health America of Los Angeles. “It’s a great opportunity to let people do their own testing and live life accordingly.”
Antelope Valley Partners for Health received 90 kits as well in addition to test kits it received directly from the state. Grace Resources received 90 kits.
The test kits will be offered to Grace Resources’ clients experiencing homelessness at the hot meal service offered at Grace Resource Center.
Executive Director Jeremy Johnson said he hopes to get all of the kits out by Jan. 7.
“We have found that the numerous issues associated with homelessness, addiction, mental health struggles and a distrust of government make it a real challenge to get folks to participate in vaccination clinics or anything COVID-related,” Johnson wrote in a text message.
In accordance with the California Department of Public Health, Antelope Valley Hospital and Palmdale Regional Medical Center require visitors to be fully vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test prior to visiting loved ones.
Northshore Clinical Labs offers free COVID-19 PCR and rapid testing at the Lancaster and Palmdale sheriff’s stations.
Testing hours at the Lancaster station, 501 West Lancaster Blvd., are 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.
Hours at the Palmdale station, 750 East Ave, Q, are 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.
Visit northshoreclinicalca.com for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.