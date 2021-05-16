LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger joined Charter Communications at Antelope Valley College on Thursday to distribute free laptop computers to foster, homeless and at-risk youth.
One-hundred high school and college students were selected to receive laptop computers courtesy of Charter Communications, along with a free wireless hotspot provided by Barger and the Los Angeles County Office of Education, a food box, and a variety of other giveaways from the Los Angeles County Library and the Departments of Children and Family Services and Mental Health. In addition, foster youth received brand new luggage courtesy of Tiffany Haddish’s She Ready Foundation.
“It is a privilege to host this exciting event and help deserving high school and college youth succeed as they return to campus with the donation of laptop computers, wireless hotspots, food boxes, and other great giveaways,” Barger said. “Uplifting the next generation is critical for our community to thrive, and I’m thankful for the many partners and collaborators in this effort, especially Charter Communications for their generous contribution of the laptop computers.”
Keri Askew Bailey, Spectrum West Region Group vice president of State Government Affairs, cited the company’s desire to help students.
“Charter Communications remains committed to improving access to technology and broadband services for students and families, in our continued efforts to help bridge the digital divide within our communities,” Askew Bailey said. “This investment will help our youth continue to develop their digital skills, connect to online networks and provide them with more opportunities to achieve their dreams.”
Recipients of the computers were grateful.
“Having this laptop will give me access to be able to do my homework wherever I am, and with the mobile hotspot I will finally have Internet at home, which I wasn’t able to afford before,” said Marlen C., a recipient of the giveaway.
Given the COVID-19 pandemic and the significant impact of public health closures on student learning and growth, today’s giveaway was an important opportunity to help bridge the digital divide and provide supportive resources to vulnerable youth. The youth were selected to participate in the event by the Alliance for Children’s Rights, Antelope Valley College, and Children’s Law Center.
In addition to the giveaways and resources offered at the drive-thru event, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health hosted a mobile vaccination clinic to provide a fast and convenient vaccines for attendees, along with their families and friends. The mobile vaccination clinic is one of hundreds hosted by the County every week in an effort to bring vital vaccine to the local community.
For details, visit the Department of Public Health website.
