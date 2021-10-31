The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will consider a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to allocate a $300,000 Community Development Block Grant from the Fifth Supervisorial District for the Imagine Village II Project in Lancaster.
The nonprofit Penny Lane Centers cares for more than 3,500 abused and neglected children, youth and families a month, according to the motion.
The organization provides therapeutic residential services, foster family home placements, adoption services, transitional and affordable housing, family preservation, and mental health services for children, youth and families throughout Los Angeles County.
Penny Lane Centers will receive $300,000 to oversee offsite improvements for the Imagine Village II housing development, which provides affordable housing for income-eligible households residing in the Fifth Supervisorial District.
These improvements will include the following: demolition, curbs/gutter and sidewalk improvements; improvements to sewer laterals, traffic control planning; and ground and overlay work. CDBG funds will cover personnel, non-personnel and capital outlay costs, the motion said.
