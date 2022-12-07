LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said, Tuesday, her office will make up to $1 million in discretionary funding available to sheriff’s stations in her district in hopes of boosting patrols and deterring crime during the upcoming holiday shopping season.

“This month’s busiest holiday shopping days are quickly approaching and the threat of increased criminal activity is real,” Barger said in a statement. “Last year’s smash-and-grab crime wave taught us we need to be ready to prevent theft before it happens. The funds I’m allocating to sheriff stations in the Fifth District will help provide more law enforcement patrols and increase their presence in the communities I represent.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Well played Kathryn Barger.... well played indeed. I am a big fan of Kathryn Barger.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.