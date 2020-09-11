LOS ANGELES — Supervisor Kathryn Barger joined Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer; mayors Eric Garcetti, Robert Garcia and Terry Tornek; and Citizen CEO Andrew Frame to launch a partnership with the Citizen SafePass app to support the County’s contact tracing program.
SafePass is a new tool within the Citizen app that can help individuals manage all COVID related exposure alerts and information. It utilizes technology to provide digital contact tracing, in addition to providing its users with regular symptom tracking and testing information.
“Robust, efficient, and thorough contact tracing is critical to interrupt the ongoing transmission of COVID-19 and reduce community spread,” Barger said. “The SafePass app is an innovative program that will serve as a valuable tool for Los Angeles County in our continued efforts to keep residents safe and move forward on our path to recovery and reopening.”
SafePass uses mobile Bluetooth to anonymously track people with whom an individual has come into contact. If an individual tests positive for COVID-19, it will provide an anonymous alert to those contacts and provide options for nearby testing sites. Users can also opt-in to voluntarily share their health status with friends and family. All of the data that is collected through the contact tracing system is encrypted, stored securely for 30 days and then permanently deleted. These privacy precautions are intended to fully protect its users and their contacts.
“The SafePass app relies on our continued sense of community impact and asks our residents to work with us to slow the spread,” Barger said. “We are grateful for the opportunity to pursue additional measures that will help in our collective response to this global pandemic so that we can return to a greater sense of normalcy.”
Traditional contact tracing is a lengthy process that relies on information shared by individuals who test positive for COVID. The County currently has 2,600 individuals deployed as contact tracers and to date, they have completed nearly 195,000 contact tracing interviews with cases and 53,000 interviews with contacts. The new technology offered by SafePass will help supplement the County’s contact tracing program.
Visit: https://citizen.com/ for details about Citizen’s SafePass app.
(1) comment
Still playing the C-Vid Hoax....weasels need to give it a rest. Our politicians have proven to be weasels, and liars. We need an C-Vid app, yet Pelosi doesn't even need a mask...Seems C-Vid only infects the little people. If you are still playing the C-Vid mask game...you should wear it while hiding under your bed. Dems are desperate...I bet they lose the house, and rumor has it Cali has flipped from Democrat to Republican...do you blame the people...they see through the stupidity, the double standards, the actions of self serving Dirt Bags (Democrats). Vote these scumbags out Nov 3rd...take back your lives.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.