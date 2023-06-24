Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has expressed her appreciation for the California Department of Health Care Services’ announcement of $43 million in grants awarded to projects in the Antelope Valley to build mental health and substance use disorder treatment facilities

The grant is part of the Behavioral Health Continuum Infrastructure Program Round 5: Crisis and Behavioral Health Continuum. A total of $430 million was allocated for behavioral health projects statewide.

