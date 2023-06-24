Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has expressed her appreciation for the California Department of Health Care Services’ announcement of $43 million in grants awarded to projects in the Antelope Valley to build mental health and substance use disorder treatment facilities
The grant is part of the Behavioral Health Continuum Infrastructure Program Round 5: Crisis and Behavioral Health Continuum. A total of $430 million was allocated for behavioral health projects statewide.
“Receiving this investment from the state is crucial and will have a big impact in the Antelope Valley communities I represent. These funds will be used to build a 16-bed crisis residential treatment program for adults and a new facility that will house a Crisis Stabilization Unit, as well as a mental health hub for children and youth. Both facilities will be game changers in the Antelope Valley region, which has significant needs for services and support and the highest rate of children in our county’s public healthcare system. The adult crisis residential treatment program will also be the first of its kind in the Antelope Valley, adding more beds to help people suffering from mental illness.
“I am immensely grateful to Gov. (Gavin) Newsom for his commitment to our county’s northernmost communities. I will continue to advocate for more resources to keep evolving our behavioral health infrastructure. Our communities deserve support.”
The facilities are to be built adjoining High Desert Regional Medical Center and Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center in Avenue I near Third Street East.
