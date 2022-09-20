Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced, Monday, that she has allocated $2.3M from her discretionary funds to increase homeless outreach services across the Fifth District communities she represents, including the Antelope Valley.

The services will be provided by the Sheriff’s Department Homeless Outreach Services Team and Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority Homeless Engagement Team professionals who specialize in engaging people experiencing homelessness.

