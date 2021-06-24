PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger agreed to postpone a vote on a motion she introduced for tougher criminal penalties against illegal cannabis grows in the Antelope Valley and illegal cannabis dispensaries in unincorporated Los Angeles County.
Barger introduced the motion after authorities seized millions of dollars in illegal cannabis and bulldozed 75 illegal greenhouse grows in Lake Los Angeles on June 8 in what was described as the largest operation in the history of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department following calls for service and multiple complaints from residents. The illegal cultivation sites have been linked to human trafficking, murder and water theft.
The motion before the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday required at least four votes in favor to pass. Other supervisors had raised some concerns with the motion as drafted, and Barger preemptively agreed to postpone a vote to the Board’s next meeting, set for July 13.
“Some of the supervisors expressed concerns regarding enforcement measures or legislative actions that they don’t know how it would impact legal cannabis,” said Michelle Vega, Barger’s communications director.
The three-week delay will provide time for the other supervisors to read the report more thoroughly and get their questions answered.
“Supervisor Barger did impress upon them the urgency of the issue,” Vega said.
Barger also sought to amend state health and safety codes to increase penalties for certain cannabis offenses and to amend state water code to address water theft. She also recommended shifting $250,000 from her district’s Consumer Protection Settlement fund to the sheriff’s department for continued targeted enforcement and patrols of the areas impacted by the massive illegal marijuana grows and water theft in the Antelope Valley. That money has been put on hold for three weeks.
Barger’s office provided $100,000 of discretionary funds to continue the protection of the county’s infrastructure through the end of the 2020-21 fiscal year.
