LGBTQ Rights Conversion Therapy

Archer Trip tells the Waterloo City Council, during its meeting Monday in Waterloo, Iowa, about their experiences of undergoing conversion therapy as a child.

 Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa — One of Iowa’s largest cities repealed its ban on “conversion therapy” — the discredited practice of trying to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity through counseling — after a Christian organization threatened legal action, part of a deepening national movement to challenge protections for LGBTQ+ kids.

The city council in Waterloo voted this week to remove its restrictions after Liberty Counsel warned in a letter June 30 that it would “take further action” if the city did not repeal the ordinance by August 1. It was enacted in May.

