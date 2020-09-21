HELSINKI — A Baltic Sea passenger ferry with nearly 300 people aboard ran aground in the Aland Islands archipelago between Finland and Sweden without injuries Sunday, and rescuers evacuated the vessel’s passengers to shore, Finnish authorities said.
The Finnish coast guard tweeted that the M/S Amorella operated by ferry company Viking Line between the Finnish western port city of Turku and Swedish capital Stockholm hit ground south of the port of Langnas in the Aland Islands near the Julgrund island
“There are no reported human casualties,” Viking Line said in a short statement adding that the situation with the vessel was “stable.” The vessel had 200 passengers and a crew of 80 aboard.
