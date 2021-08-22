The Sept. 14 election day is less than a month away, and voting to decide whether to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom has already begun, with mail-in ballots sent to every registered voter in the state.
“Right now, every registered voter is likely to have a ballot,” said Mike Sanchez, a spokesman with the LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.
Those ballots may be returned at any time between now and Sept. 14.
Two questions are on the ballots. The first asks voters if they want to recall Newsom. The second question asks voters to choose from among 46 candidates to replace Newsom as governor, should a majority of voters choose “yes” to the first question.
Voters may answer either question or both, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
Should more than 50% of voters choose “yes” on the first question, the candidate with the most votes on the second question will be elected governor.
Once filled out, voters have options for returning their ballots. They may use the enclosed, postage-paid envelope and drop it in any mailbox.
They may also be returned to more than 400 ballot drop boxes now available throughout Los Angeles County; voters are not required to use any specific one. A list of those closest is included in each ballot mailing.
Many of these boxes are available 24 hours a day, Sanchez said.
All are built to comply with state regulations for security, and exterior ones are bolted into cement, he said.
There are daily pickups to empty the boxes of returned ballots, which also acts as a security measure to ensure each box is functioning properly.
There are 16 drop boxes in the Antelope Valley area, including at several parks and fire stations.
Drop boxes will also be available at the more than 250 voting centers countywide, nearly half of which will open Sept. 4, with the rest opening Sept. 11 through Election Day.
For those who choose to vote in person, voting centers will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Sept. 14, when they will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Voters may visit the county elections website at www.lavote.net for an interactive map of ballot drop box and voting center locations.
Election officials are encouraging voters to take advantage of the vote-by-mail and early voting options, to lessen crowds at voting centers in recognition of public health and safety concerns as the COVID-19 pandemic surges again.
“The big message we’re trying to get across to voters — similar to last year — we are still very much in a public health crisis,” Sanchez said.
Additional voting opportunities will be available in what are known as Flexible Voting Centers, a sort of mobile voting program to target those who may have challenges voting in person.
“We take voting to the voters,” Sanchez said.
“The experience is the exact same” as at regular voting centers, but usually smaller, he said.
Those wanting to participate in the recall election but not yet registered to vote have until Aug. 30 to do so and still be able to vote by mail, Sanchez said.
Registration is available at lavote.net
Unregistered voters may still vote in person at any vote center, using a conditional voter registration ballot.
