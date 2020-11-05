As ballots continue to be counted after Election Day, California is starting to get a picture of how the 12 state measures were voted on.
Proposition 14, bonds to continue stem cell research, is leaning to approve $5.5 billion in state bonds for stem cell research, with 5,820,576 for and 5,578,969 against.
Prop. 15, Property Tax to Fund Schools, Government Services, is looking like property taxes on commercial properties will remain the same while local governments and schools will not receive new funding, with 5,593,253 for and 5,993,495 against.
Prop. 16, Affirmative Action in Government Decisions, which will keep the current ban on the consideration of race, sex, color, ethnicity, and national origin in public education, public employment, and public contracting, is failing, with 5,021,498 for and 6,411,136 against.
Prop. 17, Restores Right to Vote After Prison Term, is heavily in favor of with grant voting rights back to those on state parole, with 6,817,288 for and 4,734,139 against.
Prop. 18, 17-year-old Primary Voting Rights, is looking like 18 years of age will remain the standard when voting in an election, with 5,193,097 for and 6,382,609 against.
Prop. 19, Changes Certain Property Tax Rules, is closely in favor of where all homeowners who are over 55, or who meet other qualifications, would be eligible for property tax savings when they move, with 5,850,178 for and 5,500,730 against.
Prop. 20, Parole Restrictions for Certain Offenses, is not likely to pass, meaning penalties for people who commit certain theft-related crimes would not be increased. There would be no change to the state’s process for releasing certain inmates from prison early. The measure has 4,260,618 for and 7,046,687 against.
Prop. 21, Expands Governments’ Authority to Rent Control, is also looking like it will not be approved, maintaining current limits on rent control laws, with 4,593,363 for and 6,841,938 against.
Prop. 22, App-Based Drivers and Employee Benefits, is shaping up to allow companies like Uber or DoorDash to hire drivers as independent contractors, with 6,720,259 for and 4,780,154 against.
Prop. 23, State Requirements for Kidney Dialysis Clinics, is largely voted no, meaning a doctor will not be required to be on-site for chronic dialysis clinics, with 4,111,236 for and 7,315,985 against.
Prop. 24, Amends Consumer Privacy Laws, will likely pass expanding existing consumer data privacy laws and rights, with 6,348,191 for and 4,969,926 against.
Prop. 25, Eliminates Money Bail System, is looking like it will not pass, keeping the current bail system in place, with 5,021,676 for and 6,242,705 against.
Election results will change throughout the canvass period as vote-by-mail ballots, provisional ballots (including conditional voter registration provisional ballots), and other ballots are tallied.
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk office said that it will continue counting ballots daily through Friday, as well as every Tuesday and Friday until Nov. 20 if necessary.
The vote tallies used reflect the unofficial results reported on the Secretary of State’s website www.electionresults.sos.ca.gov
