PALMDALE — A man selling balloons on the sidewalk of Avenue S was killed, Wednesday, when he was hit by a car that careened onto the sidewalk, Palmdale Sheriff’s Station deputies reported.
The incident occurred at 9:15 p.m. when a man driving a Kia Optima was heading east on Avenue S, behind a Chevy Camaro. When the Camaro stopped at the red light at the intersection with 25th Street East, the driver of the Kia failed to slow and sideswiped the car, before veering onto the sidewalk and hitting the man on the sidewalk, a light pole and a telephone pole, officials said.
The pedestrian and the driver of the Kia were taken to local hospitals for medical treatment. The pedestrian, described by Los Angeles County Coroner officials as a Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s, succumbed to his injuries and died at the hospital, officials reported.
The driver of the Camaro was treated at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel.
The driver of the Kia was arrested, as alcohol appears to be a factor in this collision, officials reported.
A portion of Avenue S, between 25th Street East and Bela Street, was closed during the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.