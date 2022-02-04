BAKERSFIELD — A San Joaquin Valley woman was killed when her vehicle was struck by a car involved in an illegal street race, Bakersfield police said.
The driver of a Ford Mustang was racing a motorcyclist, Wednesday evening, when the Mustang crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into another vehicle, the Bakersfield Police Department said in a statement.
The Mustang became engulfed in flames and the motorcyclist fled.
The woman driving the vehicle that was struck died at the scene. The coroner’s office identified her as Bianca Danielle Flores, 19, of Arvin. Her passenger, a woman, was hospitalized with moderate injuries. A woman in another vehicle had minor injuries.
The Mustang driver, Iqbal Singh, 35, was arrested on suspicion of murder, vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, engaging in a motor vehicle speed contest and reckless driving with great bodily injury, police said.
