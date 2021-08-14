BAKERSFIELD — Bakersfield police fatally shot a man Friday morning following a disturbance in an apartment where a woman was stabbed, authorities said.
The man’s name was not immediately made public. He was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds, police said.
Bakersfield officers were called to the apartment around 8:45 a.m. Friday following reports of a disturbance. Multiple 911 callers said they heard a man screaming and he may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Officers requested a Mental Health Evaluation Team but forced their way into the apartment when they heard sounds of distress, Bakersfield police said in a news release.
Three officers opened fire inside the apartment, police said. All were wearing body-worn cameras. The circumstances inside the apartment that led to the shooting were not immediately released.
