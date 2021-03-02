BAKERSFIELD — The Bakersfield Police Department announced on Monday, that it would take over as the lead agency investigating the disappearance of two California City boys.
Sgt. Robert Pair of BPD said information obtained by investigators, as well as the historical ties of Orson West, 3, and Orrin West, 4, to the City of Bakersfield, prompted the decision for the department to take the lead on the investigation.
“So a lot of the historical people that surround the boys are in Bakersfield,” he said. “Since we’re doing the majority of the interviews as far as the history of the boys, it just makes sense for us to pick up the investigation, due to the distances involved from Bakersfield to California City.”
Pair said the California City Police Department and the FBI will continue to provide assistance for the investigation.
“I fully expect if information is developed (and) a search needs to be conducted in California City, California City Police Department’s still going to participate,” he said. “We’re not severing independent relationships. They’ve done a great job so far, in a thorough investigation.”
The West boys were last seen Dec. 21 in the 10700 block of Aspen Avenue, playing in the backyard of their California City home while their adoptive father, Trezell, West was gathering wood to start a fire.
Since their disappearance, the community has rallied together, committing $120,000 for information in finding the boys, including $25,000 from California City and $30,000 from the extended adoptive family.
The West boys are approximately three-feet tall and 30 to 40 pounds. They were last seen wearing black sweatshirts and gray sweatpants.
Pair said the department is asking anybody who has had contact with the West boys in the past year, regardless of the context, to contact the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts, circumstances or history of Orson and Orrin West is encouraged to share that information using the Secret Witness tip line.
