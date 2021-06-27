SANTA ANA — Bail was reduced Friday from $500,000 to $100,000 for a woman accused of being an accessory to the road rage killing of a little boy on a Southern California freeway.
Orange County Superior Court Judge Larry Yellin told defendant Wynne Lee that if she is able to post bail she must agree to GPS monitoring, will not be allowed to drive and cannot have any contact with her boyfriend, Marcus Eriz, who is accused of murder.
Aiden Leos, six, was shot while riding in his mother’s car on State Route 55 on May 21. Prosecutors allege that Eriz was riding in a car driven by Lee and fired the shot when the boy’s mother made a hand gesture after being cut off.
Lee, 23, appeared in court in person for the first time, following appearances by video from jail, The Orange County Register reported. Lee earlier pleaded not guilty to being an accessory after the fact and concealing a firearm inside a vehicle.
Eriz has also pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.