PALMDALE — The Planning Commission, on Thursday, will discuss whether to begin a full investigation of a bail bond and check-cashing facility that may be operating in violation of its Conditional Use Permit, after reports of illegal activity at the facility were received.
The Commission meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 38300 Sierra Hwy. Limited public seating is available and the meeting will also be shown live on Spectrum Channel 27 and online at www.cityofpalmdale.org
The review concerns Pro Club, a bail bond and check-cashing facility at 1475 East Palmdale Blvd., Suite C.
Planning Department staff received a crime report, which details illegal activity at the business, including possession of a firearm with the intent to commit a felony, possession of narcotics with a firearm, possession of controlled substances for sale and operating or minting a drug house, according to the staff report.
The crime report also describes customers at the business using three illegal gambling machines.
Pro Club was permitted in February 2018. At the time, the business was a general store, but the owner planned to add the bail bond and check-cashing services at a later date, according to minutes of the Feb. 8, 2018 Planning Commission meeting.
At that time, both the city’s crime prevention staff and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department had not shown concern with this type of business.
The Planning Commission may review any entity operating under a Conditional Use Permit “to ensure that it is being operated in a manner consistent with the conditions of approval or in a manner that is not detrimental to the public health, safety, or welfare, or materially injurious to properties in the vicinity,” according to the staff report.
The review may result in modifications to the permit or its revocation.
Planning Department staff is asking the Commission to provide direction as to whether or not a full investigation is warranted.
