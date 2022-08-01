LANCASTER — Nonprofit organization Solé of the CommUNITY will host a community event that includes a backpack giveaway with a fashion show, youth activities, games, live music and community resources at Sol Plaza in Lancaster.
The event, hosted by Big Mike Rob, is scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday, at the plaza, 1140 East Commerce Center Drive. Registration is required.
“It’s going to be a really fun-filled family event,” Solé of the CommUNITY CEO/founder Nashon Mitchell said.
Solé of the CommUNITY is dedicated to empowering single parents and their children through support, wellness, and providing them with self-sustaining resources. The nonprofit organization has served single-parent homes and youth in the Los Angeles/Antelope Valley area for over two years.
“It’s actually going to be really amazing,” Mitchell said. “The goal is to be empowered by youth for youth, so everything is going to be led by them.”
There will be youth vendors selling merchandise or food products. There will be community resources. Representatives from the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale parks and recreation departments will talk about their respective resources and sports activities.
The Ohana Center Antelope Valley will conduct wellness activities with the youth. An artist will also be on hand to paint with the youth. Lil Tommy the Clown is scheduled to appear as well.
Attendees will also have a chance to play games in a game truck.
The fashion show will feature the work of four designers. There will also be raffles. The backpacks will be offered for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
“We want to make sure that everyone registers for the event as well as to get a backpack,” Mitchell said.
