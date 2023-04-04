LA County Logo

LOS ANGELES — A proposal to declare a humanitarian crisis in Los Angeles County’s overcrowded jail system and begin efforts to dramatically pare down the inmate population was pulled Monday from this week’s Board of Supervisors agenda, amid opposition from some Board members and law enforcement groups.

The motion to “depopulate and decarcerate” the jails — introduced by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Lindsey Horvath, and originally scheduled for a vote today — was met with backlash from law enforcement organizations when it was published late last week.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.