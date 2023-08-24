LANCASTER — The California Association of African-American Superintendents and Administrators will hold its final Back 2 School Fair on Saturday with free school immunizations, dental cleanings fluoride treatments, eyeglasses, diapers, groceries and cell phones.
The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Vista Middle School gymnasium, 753 East Ave. K-2.
There will free backpacks, school supplies and gift cards (available only to those receiving a COVID-19 vaccine) while supplies last. The event will include a live deejay, food trucks, community and mental health support, healthcare screening and more.
“We actually did this in July; it was so successful, we decided to go ahead and run it back again,” said Al Bonds, director of the California Association of African-American Superintendents and Administrators.
The July 29 event had more than 2,000 people. At least 1,500 people are expected at Saturday’s event.
“Families coming to just get ready to go to school, they’ll have everything they need from school supplies, backpacks, their back-to-school shots, free eyeglasses, free dental work,” Bonds said.
Families can also get help enrolling for health insurance and mental health services.
Free eyeglasses are available to those with a prescription. Quantities are limited on free diapers and groceries.
The event will have tetanus, diptheria, pertussis, (Tdap), measles, mumps and rubella (MMR), chickenpox (varicella) and polio vaccinations. Parents and guardians are asked to bring their child’s immunization record. Eligibility requirements apply. School-based vaccines are available for Medi-Cal or uninsured patients only.
Community partners include Grace Resources, Project Joy, Antelope Valley Partners for Health, Baby2Baby and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.