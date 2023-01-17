California Home Shooting

Detectives investigate a shooting, early Monday, in Goshen, near Visalia, Calif. Sheriff’s officials say six people including a 17-year-old mother and her 6-month-old baby, were killed in a shooting at the home.

 Associated Press

VISALIA, Calif. — Six people — including a 17-year-old mother and her 6-month-old baby — were killed in a shooting, early Monday, at a home in central California, and authorities are searching for at least two suspects, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies responded around 3:30 a.m., to reports of multiple shots fired at the residence in unincorporated Goshen, just east of Visalia, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said.

