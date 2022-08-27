LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster, in partnership with Baby2Baby, announced, in May, a plan to distribute $120,000 worth of baby formula to Lancaster families impacted by the current nationwide formula shortage.
After a weeklong distribution, the city has announced that additional formula has arrived and is ready for distribution to families.
Last week, 1,000 cans of Mama Bear Advantage Premium Infant Formula with Iron were delivered to City Hall in partnership with Baby2Baby. Residents interested in this free formula can attend the following distribution events. City officials anticipate additional larger distribution events in partnerships with local organizations soon.
• Monday Bitez: Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park from 5 to 9 p.m., Monday.
• The BLVD Market: Along Fern to Ehrlich Avenue from 4 to 9 p.m., Thursday.
“We know that proper nutrition is important for infants and all children,” Mayor R. Rex Parris said. “Proper nutrition lowers morbidity and mortality, reduces the risk of chronic disease throughout their life span, and promotes normal mental and physical development. We deeply appreciate the collaboration with Baby2Baby to help Lancaster get the baby formula that our community needs. Partnering with so many generous organizations in our community to efficiently reach our residents with this formula will make all the difference in getting our children fed.”
Baby2Baby is a national LA-based nonprofit that provides essential items to children living in poverty. Baby2Baby works with wholesale partners to have formula made to order at as low as a third of the retail price, enabling Lancaster to get the most out of the investment and help the greatest number of families
In addition to hosting baby formula giveaways, the city regularly offers a variety of resources and services to residents in need. Through Lancaster Connect, the city connects residents with services including food and nutrition, family services, housing, transportation and health care. Visit LancasterConnect.com for details.
