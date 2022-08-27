Baby formula

The City of Lancaster will distribute $120,000 worth of baby formula, Monday, at Monday Bitez, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, and Thursday, at The BLVD Market: Along Fern to Ehrlich Avenue.

 Photo courtesy of City of Lancaster Facebook page

LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster, in partnership with Baby2Baby, announced, in May, a plan to distribute $120,000 worth of baby formula to Lancaster families impacted by the current nationwide formula shortage.

After a weeklong distribution, the city has announced that additional formula has arrived and is ready for distribution to families.

