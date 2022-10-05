Family Kidnapped

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding these family members who were kidnapped, Monday, in Merced.

 Associated Press

MERCED — A Sikh family, including an 8-month-old child, was kidnapped at gunpoint from their gas station in central California by a man who destroyed evidence to cover his tracks, authorities and a community organization said, Tuesday.

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said the man took the baby, Aroohi Dheri; the child’s mother, Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, on Monday.

