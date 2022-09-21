B-21

The secretive B-21 bomber is scheduled to be unveiled in a rollout in early December, Northrop Grumman and Air Force officials announced, Tuesday. It will eventually undergo flight testing at Edwards Air Force Base.

 Artist rendering/Air Force

PALMDALE — The B-21 Raider, the nation’s secretive new bomber, is set to be unveiled, in early December, at manufacturer Northrop Grumman’s Palmdale facility, the company and the Air Force announced, Tuesday.

The long-anticipated roll-out was announced by Air Force Acquisition Chief Andrew Hunter during the Air Force Association’s Air, Space and Cyber conference in Maryland, as well as in a release by Northrop Grumman.

