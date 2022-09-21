PALMDALE — The B-21 Raider, the nation’s secretive new bomber, is set to be unveiled, in early December, at manufacturer Northrop Grumman’s Palmdale facility, the company and the Air Force announced, Tuesday.
The long-anticipated roll-out was announced by Air Force Acquisition Chief Andrew Hunter during the Air Force Association’s Air, Space and Cyber conference in Maryland, as well as in a release by Northrop Grumman.
Six of the stealthy B-21 test aircraft are in various stages of final assembly at the company’s site at Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale.
The aircraft is scheduled to make its first flight, next year, with timing dependent on ground testing, Northrop Grumman officials said.
The first flight will likely be to Edwards Air Force Base, where testing of the new bomber will be conducted.
The Air Force awarded the classified bomber contract to Northrop Grumman, in October 2015, and confirmed that manufacturing would take place there, in 2019. The site is where the B-21’s predecessor and near look-alike, the B-2 stealth bomber, was built.
A fact sheet on the B-21 states that the bomber will be part of a larger family of systems, to include intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; electronic warfare, communications and other capabilities. The specific components of this family of systems is not detailed.
It is intended to carry nuclear and conventional weapons and may fly with or without a pilot in the cockpit.
The bombers are scheduled to become operational in the mid-2020s, according to the fact sheet.
They will initially be based at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, where a training unit will also be housed.
Additional bombers are expected to be based at Whiteman AFB in Missouri and Dyess AFB in Texas.
Whiteman AFB is the current home of the B-2 fleet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.