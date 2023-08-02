B-21 stealth bomber

The systems were powered up for the first time on the first B-21 stealth bomber flight test model in recent months at Northrop Grumman’s Palmdale facility. The classified bomber is on track to make its first flight by the end of the year.

 Photo courtesy of US Air Force

PALMDALE — The B-21 next-generation stealth bomber moved a step closer to making its first flight with the initial powering of systems for the first flight test aircraft earlier this year.

Northrop Grumman, which is developing the highly classified bomber at its Palmdale facility, announced the progress Thursday during a second-quarter earnings call with investors.

