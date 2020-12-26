AZUSA — A man in a stolen vehicle led police on a pursuit from Azusa that ended on Interstate 15 in Ontario, where he stopped the vehicle and was taken into custody after a short standoff, a police sergeant said Friday.
Police tried to pull over the motorist at about 12:20 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Azusa Avenue, Azusa Police Sgt. Brandon Bailey said.
“The lone male occupant failed to yield to officers and swerved towards officers while fleeing, in an attempt to assault them,” Bailey said. “Officers pursued the suspect into several neighboring cities and ultimately stopped in San Bernardino County, on the 15 freeway.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.