MOSCOW — Azerbaijani forces have taken control of the strategically key city of Shushi in Nagorno-Karabakh where fighting with Armenia has raged for more than a month, the country’s president said Sunday.
In a televised address to the nation, President Ilham Aliyev said “Shusha is ours — Karabakh is ours,” using the Azerbaijani version of the city’s name.
However, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Ovannisian said late Sunday that fighting in and around Shushi was continuing.
Nagorno-Karabakh’s emergencies committee also reported strong fighting in other parts of the region, including the large eastern town of Martuni.
Shushi is of high military value because it sits on heights about six miles south of the region’s capital of Stepanakert and lies along the main road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia.
